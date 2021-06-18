WLBC Juneteenth

media release: The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, alongside Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and Congresswoman Gwen Moore will celebrate Juneteenth at the Wisconsin State Capitol on June 18 at 10:00am. The Master of Ceremonies will be George Smith, Co-Anchor at Channel 27 News. This event will feature drummers Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars, soloist Jaquetia Tate and musical performances by Leotha and Tamera Stanley. Miss Wisconsin 2020 Christine Slowiak will also be in attendance. Bishop Sedgwick Daniels of the Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ will deliver the invocation and Pastor Keith T. Evans of Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church will deliver the Benediction.

WHO: Lt. Governor Barnes, Chairwoman Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Rep. David Bowen, Rep. Samba Baldeh, Rep. Kalan Haywood, Rep. Dora Drake, Rep. LaKeshia Myers, Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde, Sen. LaTonya Johnson, Sen. Lena Taylor & Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

WHEN: Friday, 10:00am June 18, 2021, Wisconsin State Capitol, on the First Floor Rotunda