WLCC International Women's Day

media release: We cordially invite you to join us at the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, Gateway Building to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 and honor women in business. We will kick-off this event by showcasing and honoring women in business who are catalysts and game changers within our great state.

This is a wonderful opportunity to network with like-minded women and entrepreneurs at all levels, learn about current issues affecting women in business, and discover ways to empower one another.

We’ll be ending this thought-provoking day by celebrating the achievements of women in Business and strengthening the partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.

﻿9:00 am - 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 8t 202, AT WLCC GATEWAY, 5262 Anton Drive, Fitchburg, WI. 53711

Tentative Agenda

• 8:30 am: Breakfast and Registration.

• 9:00 am: ZUMBA.

• 9:40 am: Health & Wellness Panel Discussion.

• 10:15 am: Marketplace Vendor Exhibits

(Poderosas - Marketplace).

• 12:00 pm: Lunch and Fireside Chat Empowering

Women to lead.

• 1:00 pm: Signing of WLCC and SBA agreement.

• 1:15 pm: Poderosa Awards.