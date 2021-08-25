Wednesday Night Bike Rides

6 pm, 8/25, Indian Lake County Park, Cross Plains, with potluck. Free.

press release: Welcome to yet another season of great riding along the back roads of Dane County. Rides will be between 20 and 35 miles in length and will have short and long options so that riders of differing abilities can participate. Routes have been designed for minimum traffic density and maximum scenery. Most are hilly. Riders usually get together post-ride for pizza to ensure that nobody loses any weight. When parking on town and county roads, try to park with all 4 wheels off the road - it's the law.

COVID-19 Statement: Use your own judgement!

Starting locations vary weekly. Refer to WNBR.org for directions and ride descriptions.