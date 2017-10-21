press release: Sat. Oct. 21st 3:00 – 5:00 pm WNPJ Office (30 W. Mifflin #702) and then 6:00 – 9:00 pm Robinia Courtyard (829 E. Washington Ave.) Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice (WNPJ) Community Energizer! Join WNPJ and friends for a community celebration and connecting fundraiser. We are in the midst of some bleak times, but also times of great inspiration and possibility. Join us for a social hour at our new office space from 3 – 5 pm, followed by poetry, awards, speakers, dancing, and more networking for liberation from 6 – 9 pm at Robinia Courtyard. Info? http://www.wnpj.org/