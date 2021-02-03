ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On February 3, Andrea Strzelec of the College of Engineering’s Program in Engineering in Engine Systems, will be here to provide her comparative analysis of three types of ways to power vehicles: internal combustion, electric, and electrified hybrid (where a gasoline engine drives an electric generator/motor). Her talk is entitled The Future of Hybrid Vehicles: Electric vs Electrified Powertrains.