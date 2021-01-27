ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On January 27, Sean Carroll will zoom to us from Maryland where he serves as Vice President for Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He’ll be speaking on topics covered in his latest book, “A Series of Fortunate Events: Chance, the Making of the Planet, Life, and You.”

Sean Carroll is also professor emeritus in the Laboratory of Genetics at UW-Madison.