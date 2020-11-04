ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series, via Zoom. RSVP for link.

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On November 7 Titus Seilheimer from Wisconsin Sea Grant will be here to talk about this research on the commercial fisheries of Wisconsin’s Great Lakes. The title of his talk is "Applied Research with a Side of History - Sustainable Commercial Fisheries in the Great Lakes."

Description: The Great Lakes have been an important source of food for thousands of years. Commercial harvest of Great Lakes fishes is still an important industry today that supports coastal communities and is a source of local seafood. Titus Seilheimer, Wisconsin Sea Grant’s Fisheries Specialist, started riding on commercial fishing boats in 2015 as part of a study on monitor harvest and bycatch in the Lake Michigan lake whitefish fishery. This presentation will provide background in the history of Great Lakes fish harvest and discuss the current fishery and the lessons learned in applied research that have helped to inform science-based management decisions.

Bio: Titus Seilheimer is the Fisheries Specialist with Wisconsin Sea Grant and is based in Manitowoc, WI. He grew up in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and developed a keen interest in water at an early age. He has studied Great Lakes issues for nearly 20 years with a brief detour to work on Oklahoma streams and rivers. Titus has a B.A. in Biology from Lawrence University and a Ph.D. in Biology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. Titus enjoys spending time on the Great Lakes coast with his family and exploring the country roads of Wisconsin on his bike.

Explore More:

https://www.seagrant.wisc.edu/

https://www.seagrant.wisc.edu/ bio/titus-seilheimer/

https://eatwisconsinfish.org/