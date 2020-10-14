ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series, via Zoom. RSVP for link.

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On October 14 Kristin Krokowski of the Master Gardener Program of UW-Madison Division of Extension will share with us her horticultural insights. She works to create timely and relevant education and information for the green industry, fruit and vegetable growers and farmers' market managers throughout Wisconsin.