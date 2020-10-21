ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series, via Zoom. RSVP for link.

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On October 21 Ankur Desai of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences will speak on "Weird Ways Climate Change Will Affect Us That You Probably Didn’t Know.” I was in California last month for the fires, and the apocalyptic skies qualified as weird for me. Alas, I’m guessing the list runs much, much longer.