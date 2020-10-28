ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series, via Zoom. RSVP for link.

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

October 28 Caryn Wadler and Allison Bender of the Wisconsin Energy Institute will be here for their talk entitled, "From Grass to Gas: A BioFuels Update.” Converting biomass other than sugars and starches to liquid fuels other than alcohol is a major objective in scaling up plant matter into gasoline-type fuels we can use to drive our cars. Find out more about the biology, biochemistry, enzymology and fermentation savvy being developed by researchers at WEI.

Caryn Wadler is a Postdoctoral Researcher with the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center in Michael Thomas’ lab in the Department of Bacteriology. Caryn received her doctoral degree from the lab of Dr. Garret Suen for studies on microbial cellulose degradation and cellulosic ethanol generation. Her current research focuses on using bacteria to generate useful products from the biorefinery waste to increase the cost effectiveness of making biofuels.

Allison Bender joined the Wisconsin Energy Institute in 2018 as Outreach and Events Coordinator. She has a background in environmental education and has worked as a naturalist in state parks across Wisconsin and Minnesota. After completing a B.A. in environmental studies at St. Olaf College in 2017, she served as an AmeriCorps Member in the Minnesota GreenCorps program conducting watershed outreach and education at Whitewater State Park in Minnesota’s Driftless Region and state-wide. At WEI, Allison coordinates a wide variety of educational programming and works with scientists and researchers to translate their work into hands-on activities, lessons, and events for learners of all ages.