ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series: "Emerging Issues in Biotech & Food," by Thomas Zinnen, via Zoom. RSVP for link.

press release: Hi WN@TL Fans,

Now is the Summer of Our Discontent made glorious autumn by this boon of Zoom. September 30, at 7:00 pm Central we will prototype the Wednesday Nite @ The Lab by Zoom.

Happily, I get to add "guinea pig" to my list of duties with WN@TL: I will give the pilot episode on "Emerging Issues in Biotech & Food.” Kendall Kupfer of the Biotech Center will be helping to welcome you and she’ll also be helping to iron out the technical wrinkles.

Please register at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tJUrce2vrDwtHNBMv0FxIcmw56npNO hu831_

This registration should suffice through the end of May 2021.

I have set this up as a Zoom Meeting rather than as a Zoom Webinar. This is good news for a couple of reasons:

1. Our Zoom license does not include Webinars, so we couldn’t do Webinars anyways; and

2. Zoom Meetings will allow everyone to choose whether to turn on their video; and I’ll be able to unmute you in the pre-talk warmup (we’ll probably fire up the video around 6:50pm) and you’ll be able to ask questions by audio or by chat. I believe this is as close to the WN@TL experience in the Biotech Center Auditorium as the technology permits.

I’ll record the presentations and Q&A and post them on the WN@TL YouTube site.

I’m grateful to Bruce, Kristin and Ankur for agreeing to help with the prototyping phase of bringing back WN@TL online as a public science series offered every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, albeit by Zoom. And I’d be especially grateful to have you join in and to share your insights for improving the WN@TL-by-Zoom experience.

I also greatly appreciate Tina Hauser and her University Place team at PBS Wisconsin for including WN@TL in the re-opening of recordings for "University Place.” In a couple months we’ll be able to start having University Place presentations featured at WN@TL, at a rate of about two Wednesdays a month.

Thus, we’re going through some Protean transformations. It’s likely that we won’t return to our home field with live WN@TL presentations from the Biotech Center for up to another year. But at least now we all can be back in the game as best we can be.

I’d be happy to respond to any questions or suggestions.

And so at long last, I am delighted to say: I hope to see you at 7 by Zoom, now that we can resume Wednesday Nite @ The Lab.

Tom Zinnen, Biotechnology Center & Division of Extension, Wisconsin 4-H, UW-Madison