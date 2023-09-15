media release: In celebration of the end of summer and beginning of autumn, the city of Wisconsin Dells will host the 2023 Wo-Zha-Wa Days Fall Festival Sept. 15-17. One of the largest festivals in the state, Wo-Zha-Wa (which means “fun time” in Ho-Chunk) is a three-day extravaganza downtown with live entertainment, a 100-unit parade, arts and crafts displays, an antique and farmer’s market, food vendors, and a street carnival. The festival also holds Wisconsin’s oldest distance race, the Wo-Zha-Wa Run, which offers a 10k run and 5k run/walk.

WO-ZHA-WA Weekend Highlights:

Friday, Sept. 15:

Maxwell Street Days – 8 am – 5 pm

Antique Flea Market – 8 am – 6 pm

Arts & Crafts Fair – noon – 5 pm

Pedal Pulls at Elm Street Plaza 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Live music at Elm Street Plaza by Raising Red – 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Maxwell Street Days – 8 am – 5 pm

Farmers’ Market at Elm Street Plaza – 8 am – 4 pm

Wo-Zha-Wa 10K & 5K run/walk – 8 am

Antique Flea Market – 8 am – 6 pm

Arts & Crafts Fair – 9 am – 5 pm

Live music at Elm Street Plaza by SwifKick – 6 pm – 9 pm

Sunday, Sept. 17:

Maxwell Street Days – 8 am – 3 pm

Antique Flea Market – 8 am – 3 pm

Arts & Crafts Fair – 9 am – 3:30 pm

Pedal Pulls at Elm Street Plaza – 10 am – 1 pm

Wo-Za-Wa parade – 1:30 pm

South Shore Drill Team performance at Elm Street Plaza – after the parade

Additional information and a full itinerary can be found here.