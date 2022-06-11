× Expand courtesy Wollersheim Winery & Distillery

press release: Join us on June 11 for Wollersheim’s 50th Anniversary Celebration! Come and see where Wisconsin wine and spirits are made. Grab a brat from the Bistro outdoor grill and enjoy cocktails or wine by the glass while listening to live music

from local bands, at either the winery or distillery. Click here to RSVP on Facebook to stay up to date with more fun announcements! Tickets are not required for this event.

11am-5pm, 7876 HWY 188 Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery is celebrating their 50 year anniversary in 2022, but the iconic Wisconsin site is still alluring visitors new and previous with a slate of fresh new releases and an updated seasonal bistro menu.

While the winery and distillery is widely known for their popular offerings of Prairie Fumé and Press House Brandy, some exciting new releases are sure to make a splash this summer.

Brandy Old Fashioned in a Can

Wollersheim’s house recipe of a Brandy Old Fashioned made with their Press House Brandy, Wisconsin cherry juice, cocktail syrup, and Grapefruit Soda. They come as a 4 pack and each 12 oz can contains two Brandy Old Fashioned cocktails. Just pour over ice and garnish with your own cherry and orange slice.

Ice Wine 2021 Vintage

Ice wine is a traditional dessert wine produced from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine, and Wisconsin winters provide the perfect conditions to make an authentic Ice Wine. The highly concentrated juice is pressed from the frozen grapes, and then fermented slowly to produce an intensely sweet and concentrated wine that is like liquid honey.

Bottled-in-Bond Wisconsin Bourbon Spring 2022

Wollersheim’s third batch of Bottled-in-Bond Wisconsin Bourbon, this batch of Bourbon was distilled in the spring of 2017 from Wisconsin-grown white corn, rye, and malted barley and then aged in custom-made, new charred Wisconsin oak barrels for over 4 years. This Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is bottled from a limited selection of barrels distilled and barreled in the same season, showcasing the flavors of each harvest.

Hillside Harvest

Co-fermented from hillside grown Wollersheim grapes and Ski Hi Fruit Farm apples, this refreshing wine is a celebration of the season’s harvest. Each can is 375ml or the equivalent of 2 glasses, or a half bottle of wine. The cans are easy to transport and recycle.

Coquard Family Reserve Brandy Barrel No. 1383

An all-Wisconsin Cognac inspired brandy. This brandy is distilled from Wisconsin white grapes and aged in our custom toasted, Wisconsin oak barrels for over 6 years. Each single barrel is hand selected and proofed to taste by Wollersheim’s Winemaker, Philippe Coquard and Distiller, Tom Lenerz.

Wollersheim Bistro Summer Menu

Wollersheim Bistro features local and seasonal fare paired with Wollersheim wine and spirits. The new summer menu features rustic flatbreads, sub sandwiches on house-made bread, and lettuce wraps. Don’t forget to try the baked goods, including the Old Fashioned Cookie.

Wollersheim’s new releases and other products can be found throughout Wisconsin, at the estate in Prairie du Sac, or online at Wollersheim.com.