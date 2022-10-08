Women and People's March

media release: JOIN US TO FIGHT FOR ABORTION RIGHTS AND BODILY AUTONOMY FOR ALL!

>SATURDAY OCT 8th, 12:00 @ UW-Madison Library Mall where we will begin marching up State Street, to Lady Forward Statue for a speak out!

Hosted by Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) https://www.facebook.com/MadisonMARRCH

The Women’s March is a national call to action, where folks across the US are standing up together to fight for the rights to control OUR OWN BODIES. Today, abortion is completely unavailable in Wisconsin because of a 172 year old law that MUST BE REPEALED! Let’s show the politicians that we will not stand for this attack on our freedom.

Every single person standing with us matters. Bring your friends, your family, your voice, and spread the word: HUMANS OF THE WORLD UNITE! These are our bodies, our lives, and it’s our right to decide!

See you in the streets!!!