press release: In honor of Women's History Month, Madison College Goodman South presents: Women in Business Fair, a free event for students, staff and community members where women are being celebrated and supported. A variety of local women-owned businesses will be waiting for you tell you about their services and offer you free samples, testers, swag, discounts and more!

This event will be held on Friday, March 27th, from 11 am to 3 pm, at Madison College Goodman South, room 201-207, 2429 Perry St, Madison WI 53713