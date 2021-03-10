ONLINE: Women in Construction Roundtable

media release: Please join us on Wednesday, March 10, at 4 PM for a virtual Women in Construction Roundtable hosted on Zoom! The roundtable will feature a panel of women who have found success in the construction industry.

The discussion will include:

·         Personal stories from women in the industry

·         Advice on how to have a successful career in construction

·         Live Q&A Session/open discussion platform

·         Representation from several union trades

https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrdO2trjoiHtx2GSyiDqRTFvzuIP11qlQE

If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff:

  • Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
  • Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org
  • Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org

