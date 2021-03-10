ONLINE: Women in Construction Roundtable
media release: Please join us on Wednesday, March 10, at 4 PM for a virtual Women in Construction Roundtable hosted on Zoom! The roundtable will feature a panel of women who have found success in the construction industry.
The discussion will include:
· Personal stories from women in the industry
· Advice on how to have a successful career in construction
· Live Q&A Session/open discussion platform
· Representation from several union trades
Register here to attend:
https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom.
If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff:
- Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
- Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org
- Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org