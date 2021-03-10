ONLINE: Women in Construction Roundtable

media release: Please join us on Wednesday, March 10, at 4 PM for a virtual Women in Construction Roundtable hosted on Zoom! The roundtable will feature a panel of women who have found success in the construction industry.

The discussion will include:

· Personal stories from women in the industry

· Advice on how to have a successful career in construction

· Live Q&A Session/open discussion platform

· Representation from several union trades

Register here to attend:

https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom. us/meeting/register/ tZwrdO2trjoiHtx2GSyiDqRTFvzuIP 11qlQE

If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff: