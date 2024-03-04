RSVP for Women in Construction Week
McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, Fitchburg 5215 Verona Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join WRTP | Big STEP and the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center for a hands-on exploratory event celebrating women in the construction industry! Participate in hands-on demonstrations from various union trades, connect with local employers, and hear about experiences from women in the field.
Career Exploration Fair: 11 AM – 4 PM
Apprenticeship Q&A: 4 PM – 5 PM
