RSVP for Women in Construction Week

McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, Fitchburg 5215 Verona Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join WRTP | Big STEP and the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center for a hands-on exploratory event celebrating women in the construction industry! Participate in hands-on demonstrations from various union trades, connect with local employers, and hear about experiences from women in the field.

Career Exploration Fair: 11 AM – 4 PM

Apprenticeship Q&A: 4 PM – 5 PM

Careers & Business
608-738-9722
