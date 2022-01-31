Women in Water and Sustainability

press release: Join us January 31 in partnership with Doyenne for our in-person and live-streamed Women in Water & Sustainability panel.

Join us for this FREE in person/virtual hybrid event to learn from women leading water and sustainability efforts in Wisconsin! Stay after the talk for a cocktail or beverage for the networking portion of the event with the speakers. Register to attend in person at The Edgewater or join us virtually and watch the Zoom webinar.

Hear from women about their role, research, and practice in water and sustainability. This special event during Frozen Assets week will feature an emceed panel discussion from three women working in water and sustainability in our community. After the event, you'll have the opportunity to network with fellow attendees and ask the presenters questions.

About our Speakers

Daphne Joyce Wu is a current senior at Middleton High School. She has been involved with sustainability efforts since she was in middle school, and grew increasingly concerned about climate change through high school. When she was a freshman, she began the Environmental Committee, which then combined with the school's Ecology Club to form what is now Green Team. Green Team currently consists of more than 100 students and has turned out many environmental projects throughout the years, reducing the ecological imprint of the school and its population. Current projects include shifting single-use markers to refillable ones, recycling all writing utensils, visiting elementary schools, recycling batteries, single-use masks and sneakers, reducing fast fashion through a school-wide Instagram thrifting account, and putting sustainability tips on the TV. In college, she hopes to double major in economics and environmental studies. Daphne hopes to work on a national or international level in writing sustainability policies and regulations that will promote a sustainable future.

Dr. Margaret Lumley graduated with her PhD in Chemistry from UW-Madison in the summer of 2020. During her PhD, she worked to develop a technology that can be used to remove and recover salt, and specifically chloride, from water. In Madison, the widespread use of water softener salt and road salt lead to elevated salt concentrations in wastewater. Wastewater treatment plants are not designed to remove dissolved salt and so that salt ultimately gets discharged to the environment. Dissolved salt contains chloride, which is harmful to freshwater aquatic species. The technology Margaret and her team have developed provides an affordable and energy-efficient strategy to remove and recover chloride from water to preserve freshwater ecosystems. High chloride concentrations are an issue across the Midwest and Northeast as water softener salt and road salt abound in these regions. Margaret recently formed a startup, ChloBis Water, Inc., with her former PhD advisor and another researcher to commercialize their technology. They were recently awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I grant from the National Science Foundation, and Margaret will transition to working as the full-time CEO of ChloBis Water in February 2022.

Dr. Marissa Jablonski is an accomplished water engineer, environmental advisor, and plastics-reduction expert who has worked in more than 45 countries. Her way of understanding and engaging in complex interactions between human beings and environmental systems, combined with her skills in storytelling and systems processes, make her a much sought after consultant and public speaker. Marissa is an advocate for minorities and women in STEM fields and served as coordinator of NSF’s FORTE program during 2009-2015. During that time, she also designed an internationally recognized project that engaged with informal dye industries in rural India to affordably clean their wastewater. Marissa’s innovative outlook on research, business, and life has won her many awards and praise from groups that include the National Science Foundation, Philanthropic Education Organization, Mondialogo, and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Hybrid Event Details: The event is held at The Edgewater's Grand Ballroom and will be live streamed via Zoom Webinar. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the program begins at 4 p.m. Networking and time to ask the presenters questions will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m. Cocktails and beverages will be available during the networking portion of the event. The event will conclude at 6 p.m.

Registration is required for all attendees. A Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email for individuals wanting to watch virtually. Parking for in-person attendees is available at The Edgewater.

Covid-19 Safety Requirements: In accordance with Public Health Madison Dane County order, all in-person attendees are required to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed space open to the public. In addition, in-person attendees may be asked to provide proof of vaccination.

Partners: We are excited to partner with Doyenne on this event. Doyenne unleashes and ignites the power and potential of women entrepreneurs to create entrepreneurial ecosystems where all women thrive.

Clean Lakes Alliance events are also produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies

Frozen Assets Festival

This event is part of Clean Lakes Alliance's week-long Frozen Assets Festival. Every year, the Frozen Assets Festival raises the profile of our lakes as one of our community’s greatest assets. With over 10,000 attendees in 2020, Frozen Assets raised more than $130,000 for our lakes! Since 2012, Frozen Assets has raised $1,200,000 for lake improvement projects, educational programs, and water quality monitoring.