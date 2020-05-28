press release: YWCA Madison is looking to honor women in the Greater Madison community who serve as leaders through their community service, professional achievement, integrity, leadership, or dedication to the lives of others and to the quality of life for all! The Women of Distinction will be honored at Monona Terrace on May 28, 2020, beginning at 11:30 am.

Since 1974, YWCA Madison has honored more than 234 women with the Women of Distinction Leadership Award. These women stand as a reflection of YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. If you know a woman who embodies these qualities, YWCA invites you or your organization to submit a nomination for the 2020 awards. This is an opportunity to honor a woman making a difference in our community and the lives of others.

Throughout the years, the Women of Distinction Leadership Award Academy has become an incredible group of women who represent a diversity of race, age, occupation, and endeavors across many sectors in the community. Please help us add to this prestigious group of women by submitting a nomination today.

Submit nominations at http://bit.ly/wod_nomination. Forms are also available at YWCA Madison’s 101 E. Mifflin Street location or by calling 257-1436, option 2 to request one. Nominations are due to YWCA Madison by 4:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, via email to nominations@ywcamadison.org or in person at 101 E. Mifflin Street. An external committee of community volunteers selects recipients.