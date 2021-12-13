RSVP for Women of the Movement

media release: On December 15, the National Civil Rights Museum will host a special virtual screening of the anticipated ABC limited series, “Women of the Movement” based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. The museum is one of the select sites across the country to premiere the series before its January 6 network debut.

Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in Jim Crow Mississippi, chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today. The three-week limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma Spearman, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant, and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

“We know that young Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi while he while visiting with his uncle and cousin during the summer of 1955. There are mixed facts and emotions about what actually happened. What this series does is tell the story of Emmett through his mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s story and her fight for his justice. The series is brilliantly done. You’ll want to see all episodes,” said Faith Morris, NCRM Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer. “I have to add, the timing of the Department of Justice’s decision to close the case was not lost on any of us as I discussed the ‘Women the Movement’ series and the DOJ’s action with the series creator, cast, and especially the family.”

The panel will discuss a wide range of questions including the recent U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to close the 2018 cold case after failing to secure proof that an important person, Carolyn Bryant Donham, in the case lied, according to case officials. The federal law under the 2006 FBI investigation of cold cases named the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act after the young civil rights martyr. The suspects Bryant and Milam admitted to the murder but were never convicted.

The museum screening includes the first two episodes and a panel of actors, contributors, filmmakers, and family members with:

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator and executive producer

Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley

Cedric Joe acting as Emmett Till

Tonya Pinkins as Alma Spearman, Mamie Till-Mobley’s mother

Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Till-Mobley’s husband and her partner during her son’s murder

Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Emmett Till’s uncle

Rev. Wheeler Parker & Dr. Marvel Parker – Rev. Wheeler is Till’s cousin who traveled from Chicago to Mississippi with him that fateful summer of 1955. He and his wife established the Summit (IL) Community Task Force and Emmett Till Memorial Center.

Ms. Ollie Gordon, cousin of Emmett Till who was the goddaughter of Till-Mobley

Christopher Benson, co-author of the book Death of Innocence with Till-Mobley a book about Emmett Till

Faith Morris is the panel moderator.

The series trailer and a three-minute behind-the-scenes video is on ABC’s website. The free museum screening is open to the public but registration is required by December 13. Visit the museum’s website for more information.