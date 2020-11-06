ONLINE: Women's Comedy Summit

press release: National Comedy Day is November 7 and Lady Laughs Comedy has your ticket to getting involved. To celebrate, Lady Laughs Comedy is putting together a day of virtual events to engage and laugh together. Despite what you’ve heard, women ARE funny and Lady Laughs Comedy is leading the way in spreading the news...not COVID.

Celebrating National Comedy Day with Lady Laughs Comedy is easy and fun. Order a message to be sent from one of Lady Laugh’s comics. For just $10, a video message can be sent to anyone you want. Just let us know a few details, and these comedic videos will be sent. To order a personalized video message, check out LadyLaughsComedy.com/fanvideo.

Or, jump in on Lady Laughs Comedy Summit. Creator Dina Nina Martinez says, “When the majority of lineups for comedy clubs are men, what are you to do? Lady Laughs Comedy decided to create platforms where women comedians from diverse backgrounds are prioritized. Not only prioritized, but trained and empowered to have vibrant careers in the creative arts.” To forward the mission, Lady Laughs is introducing the Lady Laughs Comedy Women’s Comedy Summit. At the summit, participants can join in on different workshops, listen to panels, laugh at a lot of comedy, and for those first timers, dabble in a little standup themselves. There will even be an award show and pre-Event Show, “Laugh Against Hunger” benefitting Rise Against Hunger Nov. 6 at 6:30pm central. To register for the summit, pre-show, and see all the other exciting things going on, go to: https://ladylaughscomedy.com/comedysummit2020/.

Lady Laughs Comedy Summit will begin at 1pm central with activities ending at 6pm. Tickets to participate for the event and the preshow are $5 (Social Pass) and $10 (Full Pass)and go on sale Oct 26th. A full list of speakers, workshops, and shows will be announced on November 4. Lady Laughs Comedy is currently taking submissions for presenters, comics, and panelists for the summit.

Another way to celebrate National Comedy Day is to purchase some of the fantastic Lady Laughs merchandise. Check out the store and see what is available. 50% of the profits will go toward ‘Support Funny Women’. Get your orders in so can show off the goods on National Comedy Day. See everything at https://ladylaughscomedy.com/giftshop/.

For more information, visit LadyLaughsComedy.com