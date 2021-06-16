ONLINE: Women's Leadership Summit

press release: The first-ever Women's Leadership Summit, from Madison365, is June 16-17, and Registration is free!

We will have panel discussions on entrepreneurship, health disparities, career planning, motherhood and much more in a fully online event. It's free to register!

The women's leadership summit continues our tradition of bringing premier leadership opportunities for our communities of color. This summit is for and by women of color in Wisconsin and the Midwest. We offer two days of discussion, networking, professional development and planning for your future in a virtual setting.

A FEW of OUR PROPOSED PANEL TOPICS:

A Road Map to the C-Suite

Women's Wealth & Well-Being

Navigating Through the Roles of Work, Family & Community

I Got You: The Importance of Mentors & Mentorship to get to the Next Step

The Exhaustion of Pivots: The Harm in the Myth of the Superwoman

Women of Color in Public Service

Parenting through COVID & Unrest

Our Village Mothers - Past, Present and Future

Leading with Confidence - How to Lead in Predominantly White Spaces

Crisis on All Sides: Health Inequities and COVID for Women of Color

Nonprofit Leadership

Finding the Networks & Resources to Build Your Business

**Subject to change**