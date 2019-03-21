Women's Month Exhibit

press release: Marzen, Integrated Art Group's fine art show room, is celebrating Women's Month with a diverse exhibition of art by leading contemporary women artists. Stop by the gallery this month, and join us on the first Friday evening in May for the opening.

See works by Jane Fasse, Sandra Klingbeil, Willow Sundance Cittadino, Erin Kubinek, Barbara Walton, Kandra Shefchik, Virgina Rose, Jodi Reeb, Colette Odya Smith and others.