Women's Work reception

media release: Now in its fourth year, the Forward Art Prize and the finalist grants from Dane Arts have provided $100,000 to women identifying artists of Dane County. The mission of the Women Artists Forward Fund is to address gender disparity issues that exist for women artists, by providing then with financial resources to strengthen their practice, along with recognition and community support leverage their creative capital. Each year the Forward Art Prize receives a wealth of high-quality applications from artists with a a wide range of experiences, media, backgrounds and this year is no exception. Recipients will receive their awards at a celebration at Giant Jones Brewery from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 7, in conjunction with the show, “Women’s Work,” featuring Forward Art Prize applicants for 2022. The exhibit is up through Dec. 1.