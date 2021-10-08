press release: 2021 Forward Art Prize Award Ceremony & Women's Work Reception

​Friday, October 8, 6 - 8PM, ​Giant Jones Brewing Company, 931 E. Main St.

Join Women Artists Forward Fund for the announcement of the 2021 Forward Art Prize Winners and Finalists, and the opening of Women's Work, an exhibition celebrating 48 of the Dane County women visual artists who applied for this year's Forward Art Prize.

Winners and Finalists will be announced at 7 pm. Light refreshments will be provided and fabulous beverages will be available from Giant Jones Brewing! The exhibit is on display through Dec. 4.

Learn more at https://www.womenartistsforwardfund.org/

RSVP on Facebook!

Current hours at Giant Jones: 4-9 pm Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday and 3-10 pm Saturday.