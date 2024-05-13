Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, Big Country

× Expand Waterman Productions Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar on stage. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday 50th Edition | May 13, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison. Free Show 5:30-9:30pm // Tips Encouraged.

3 Band Celebration Featuring: Wonderfunk, Ha rder Deeper, and Big Country

Majeska Mondays turns 50 on May 13 with a 3-band celebration at Madison's Up North Bar. Since 2018, Ben Majeska has brought together nearly 100 musicians to his monthly residence for one-night-only collaborations. Now a staple of the Madison music scene, it is time to celebrate Volume 50 featuring Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, and Big Country.