Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, Big Country

to

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Majeska Monday 50th Edition | May 13, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison. Free Show 5:30-9:30pm // Tips Encouraged.

3 Band Celebration Featuring: Wonderfunk, Ha rder Deeper, and Big Country

Majeska Mondays turns 50 on May 13 with a 3-band celebration at Madison's Up North Bar. Since 2018, Ben Majeska has brought together nearly 100 musicians to his monthly residence for one-night-only collaborations. Now a staple of the Madison music scene, it is time to celebrate Volume 50 featuring Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, and Big Country.

Info

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-250-1730
to
Google Calendar - Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, Big Country - 2024-05-13 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, Big Country - 2024-05-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, Big Country - 2024-05-13 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, Big Country - 2024-05-13 17:30:00 ical