Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, Big Country
to
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Waterman Productions
Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar on stage.
Ben Majeska
media release: Majeska Monday 50th Edition | May 13, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison. Free Show 5:30-9:30pm // Tips Encouraged.
3 Band Celebration Featuring: Wonderfunk, Ha rder Deeper, and Big Country
Majeska Mondays turns 50 on May 13 with a 3-band celebration at Madison's Up North Bar. Since 2018, Ben Majeska has brought together nearly 100 musicians to his monthly residence for one-night-only collaborations. Now a staple of the Madison music scene, it is time to celebrate Volume 50 featuring Wonderfunk, Harder Deeper, and Big Country.