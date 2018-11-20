Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Google Calendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: From Academy Award‑winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make‑believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination. Documentary. Rated PG-13. 94 minutes.

Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 2018-11-20 13:00:00