press release: From Academy Award‑winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make‑believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination. Documentary. Rated PG-13. 94 minutes.