Woodcock Walk

press release: View the sky dance of the American Woodcock at dusk and look for Sandhill Cranes, Wilson's Snipe, Bonaparte's Gulls, and other spring migrants and arriving resident birds. Meet in the parking area at the end of the gravel road. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh. April 8 and April 15 meetings.

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Levi Wood and Tony Kalenic

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

Read more about this location on the Birdability Map: Cherokee Marsh North Unit

The event will be capped at around 40 participants. Registration is optional.