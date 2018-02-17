press release: On Saturday, February 17, 2018 the Madison Area Woodland Owners Conference will feature presentations focusing on: prescribed burning – when is it the right tool?, timber stand improvement following thinning or harvest, incentive programs to help pay for management practices, reptile and amphibian conservation techniques, and engaging the next generations – strategies and tools.

The conference site is the American Family Insurance Headquarters Training Center, which is located between Madison and Sun Prairie, off of Highway 151 on the American Parkway. Commercial and educational exhibits will also be included as part of the event. The conference runs from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and includes continental breakfast, lunch and handouts. The “early bird” fee is $40 for registration by February 8. Advance and on-site registration is available for increased fees. Couple discounts apply.

The sponsors for the conference include, Dane County UW-Extension, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association. If you would like to receive a registration brochure or are interested in having an exhibit at the conference, contact Mindy Habecker at the Dane County UW-Extension office (608)224-3718. The conference brochure as well as the online registration option is also available at http://dane.uwex.edu/.