Woodman/Earhart, Bitter Inc., JC Meyers, Keelhauler
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A variety of dark electronic music all night.
—Woodman/Earhart—
Local “duo droning through a darkened tunnel. Snippets of lost conversations. A wave building without breaking.”
https://nocoastrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/woodman-earhart-shore
—Bitter, Inc.—
Occult dystopian synth-punk on tour from NC
https://bitterinc.bandcamp.com
—JC Meyers—
Darkwave art pop on tour from NC
—Keelhauler—
Local atmospheric drone doom, not to be confused with that one band from Columbus.
https://keelhauler.bandcamp.com
$5 suggested cover for touring bands
100% goes to the artists.