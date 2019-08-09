Woodman/Earhart, Bitter Inc., JC Meyers, Keelhauler

press release: A variety of dark electronic music all night.

—Woodman/Earhart—

Local “duo droning through a darkened tunnel. Snippets of lost conversations. A wave building without breaking.”

https://nocoastrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/woodman-earhart-shore

—Bitter, Inc.—

Occult dystopian synth-punk on tour from NC

https://bitterinc.bandcamp.com

—JC Meyers—

Darkwave art pop on tour from NC

https://jcmeyers.bandcamp.com

—Keelhauler—

Local atmospheric drone doom, not to be confused with that one band from Columbus.

https://keelhauler.bandcamp.com

$5 suggested cover for touring bands

100% goes to the artists.