Word of Life
East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Word of Life’s youth department is hosting their quarterly annual service. Each service is centered around a topic with the intentions of encouraging and empowering people from all walks of life. Our goal is to cultivate an environment where people are able to grow in their faith and connect with others along the way.
4-6:30 pm. Free. All welcome.
Info
East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family