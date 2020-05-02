Word on the Street

press release: Register online or in person on race day.

The 5K run starts outside the library at 8:00 a.m. and follows a chip-timed course through residential streets and along the park road in scenic Badger Prairie Park. Running-related quotes on signs and in chalk along the course will keep you inspired and entertained! All proceeds from the event will go to the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.

The kids’ run begins at 9:30 and follows a 1/3-mile course through Badger Prairie County Park, directly behind the library. Volunteers will be on hand to start the race and guide kids through their turns, while the kids follow a costumed character through the course. Adults are welcome to accompany their children free of charge. Each participant will receive a finisher ribbon.