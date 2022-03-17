Words-in-Bloom

media release: At the Chapters Teen Writing Group, middle and high school students can meet other aspiring authors, bounce ideas off one another, share their stories, and feel the creativity flow! Writing club is led by local author Carol Madrzak. At this *special session* Madison's poet laureate, Angela Trudell Vasquez - along with Teena Wilder, a local community artist - will join in to help explore the dynamics between poetry and art. The group will explore creating art from poetry - and - poetry from art. There will be room for lots of creativity! All middle and high school teens welcome.