media release: Join us on Friday, April 26 to enjoy a great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the chortles and walk away with strange new knowledge; previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations on traffic simulations, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Speakers and topics slated at this show include:

Katie Ricks (Cheshire Cat Comedy) “Do I Wanna Bang Simba? How Your Childhood Cartoons Influence Sexual Preferences”

Sam Dicke (Laugh Factory) “Having Kids: Should I Do It?”

Marcus Stallings (Founder & CEO of Nubreed Equity Acres) “Hempin’ Ain’t Easy: Not This Song & Dance, Pt. 2”

Plus: Stand-up comedy by special guests!

Hosted by: Katie Ricks

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM, Forward Club (Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to have your pick of seats.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/924881779078712/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The show has since blossomed into a regular feature at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field and Comedy Cabin in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Every now and then, Words with Nerds adds a little splash of something extra; past examples include Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty performing a burlesque number and Batman doing stand-up comedy.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage. Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.