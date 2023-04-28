× Expand courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy Words with Nerds

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at the Forward Club on Friday, April 28 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will include sleep paralysis, artificial intelligence, and the ways in which jazz improvisers communicate with each other on the fly.

Talks by: Katie Yang, Hunter Hirsch, Sam Dicke, plus stand-up comedy by Sam, Hunter, and surprise guests!

Hosted by: Katie Yang

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM. Forward Club (at Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 5.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID! Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.