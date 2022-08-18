Words with Nerds

× Expand kojis.co Charlie Kojis

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, August 18 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart. Topics this month will includes tales from a sex therapist, the unique properties of dolphin brains, a talk on possibly the worst professional baseball player of all time, and more.

Featuring:Aakillah Wali, Andrew Rynning, Charlie Kojis

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/385398566950814/

Recommended for audiences 18+. Lineup subject to change.