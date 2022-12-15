× Expand courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy Words with Nerds

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, December 15 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will be announced soon!

Talks by: Diya Basrai, Raegan Niemela, Sasha Rosser

Plus stand-up comedy by Erikson Dockery and surprise guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1139476283342347

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.