Words with Nerds
courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy
media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at the Forward Club on Friday, February 3 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.
Topics this month will include how brain-computer interfaces can restore movement after spinal cord injury, JFK assassination conspiracy theories, and what Finding Nemo would be like if it were biologically accurate.
Talks by: Sasha Rosser, Josh Glen, Diya Basrai, plus stand-up comedy by Diya, Josh, and surprise guests!
Hosted by: Sasha Rosser
Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM
Forward Club (at Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 5.
Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!
RSVP on Facebook: https://facebook.com/events/
Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.
We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.