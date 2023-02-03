× Expand courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy Words with Nerds

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at the Forward Club on Friday, February 3 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will include how brain-computer interfaces can restore movement after spinal cord injury, JFK assassination conspiracy theories, and what Finding Nemo would be like if it were biologically accurate.

Talks by: Sasha Rosser, Josh Glen, Diya Basrai, plus stand-up comedy by Diya, Josh, and surprise guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM

Forward Club (at Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 5.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://facebook.com/events/ 537988091721536

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.