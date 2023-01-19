Words with Nerds

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A person and a jo-yo. Matthew Mandli

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, January 13 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart. Topics this month will include mind-controlling parasites, how we define virginity, and tales from the dementia unit.

Talks by: Katie Yang, Akillah Wali, Matthew Mandli, plus stand-up comedy by Mike Jonjak and surprise guests!

Hosted by: Katie Yang

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/859396502177125

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.