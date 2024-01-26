× Expand Erik Schwertfeger Skyler Higley at a past Cheshire Cat Comedy event at the Forward Club. Skyler Higley

media release: Join us on Friday, January 26 to enjoy a great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. Come for the chortles and walk away with strange new knowledge; previous performers have regaled audiences with presentations on traffic simulations, a principal component analysis of the Taco Bell Menu, nipple equality activism in Madison, how people misuse statistics, what can be learned from watching 100 Hallmark movies, how to perform self-surgery, and much, much more.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The show has since blossomed into a regular feature at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field and Comedy Cabin in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Every now and then, Words with Nerds adds a little splash of something extra; past examples include Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty performing a burlesque number and Batman doing stand-up comedy.

Speakers and topics slated at our January 26 show include:

Noah Mailloux - “The History of the Internet and Why It Now Sucks”

Emmalee Pearson - “Puppetry and the Art of Practical Special Effects”

Dr. Scott Hartman, PhD - “Ribbing You the Wrong Way: Why So Many Museum Mounts of Whales & Dinosaurs Are Wrong, and Why You Might Care”

Plus: Stand-up comedy by Chicago favorite Michael Meyers and special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage. Parties interested in presenting at Words with Nerds are invited to send their pitches to cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com.

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM, Forward Club (at Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/317434931102794

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.