Words with Nerds

Kristin Lytie

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, March 16 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will include how to unionize your workplace, polar bears, and the science of meat.

Talks by: Kristin Lytie, Mohammed Abbed, Erikson Dockery

Plus stand-up comedy by Kristin, Erikson, and surprise guests!

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/726249545459992

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.