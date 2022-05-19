Words with Nerds
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Are you an information sponge who loves to laugh? This is the show for you. Come out for a nerdy evening where professors are funny and stand-up comedians are professorial. Expect to hear about magic mushrooms, diabetes, and misconceptions on dinosaur anatomy mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.
Performances by: David Fisher, Scott Hartman, PhD, Sisi Li, PhD, Samara Suomi
Hosted by: Sasha Rosser
Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door:
