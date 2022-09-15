Words with Nerds
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy
media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, September 15 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.
Topics this month will includes tales from a sex therapist, the neuroscience of monogamy, and “An Oral History of Karens, and how Naruto Created the Modern World.”
Talks by: Akillah Wali, David Fisher, Katie Yang
Plus stand-up comedy by Ryan Kushner and surprise guests!
Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
events/442223927846812
Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.
We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.