media release: Join the Madison Public Library for a free tour of worker cooperatives and to hear from their representatives. Worker cooperatives are businesses that are owned and democratically operated by the people who work there, and are a flexible business model that works in many industries around the world. Transportation and a light snack will be provided, along with English-Spanish interpretation. For more info and to register, visit: https://www. madisonpubliclibrary.org/ events/worker-cooperative- tour-1270619