Worker Cooperative Tour
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join the Madison Public Library for a free tour of worker cooperatives and to hear from their representatives. Worker cooperatives are businesses that are owned and democratically operated by the people who work there, and are a flexible business model that works in many industries around the world. Transportation and a light snack will be provided, along with English-Spanish interpretation. For more info and to register, visit: https://www.