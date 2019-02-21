Worker Justice Wisconsin Annual Meeting

press release: ANNUAL MEETING 2019

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 21, 2019 5:00PM-6:00PM, MADISON LABOR TEMPLE, ROOM 109

In the midst of this cold winter, let us gather and celebrate the hope of spring and our first year as Worker Justice Wisconsin!

A time of fellowship at 5:00 continues with the business section of the meeting at 5:30. Only members of Worker Justice Wisconsin may vote, but all are welcome to attend. We will be sharing our annual report, and the progress we have made since we gathered last February. We will be holding elections for the Board of Directors as well as reviewing our program for 2019 and beyond.

Please join us to celebrate what we have accomplished and help us set the course for the future! If you have not yet renewed your membership, go to workerjustice.org and click on DONATE to join now!