ONLINE: Workers' Memorial Day

media release: Thurs. April 28 7:00 pm Workers’ Memorial Day – virtual event hosted as part of the Dane County Poor People's Campaign Educational Meeting. Join us as we recognize Workers Memorial Day with a presentation from local PPC member Sonia Kurhajetz on the history and importance of this day and the need to continue the fight for workers' rights, and strong safety and health protections in the workplace. We'll also discuss additional education and outreach plans for the Poor People's Campaign in Dane County, and share information and answer questions about June 18th's Poor People's and Low-Wage Workers' Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls! RSVP for the online event at: ppcdaneco@gmail.com