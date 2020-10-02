ONLINE: Worker's Struggle: Madison Labor Panel

press release: The fight for workers is now! Representatives from labor organizations all across the city of Madison stand united in their fight to end oppression wherever it rears it's ugly face. Join us or tune in to hear us discuss what issues are most pressing for the working class, and what is the future of organized labor in Madison. Come and join in an interesting conversation in this event of the Marxist Student Association and the International Marxist Tendency.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2700248680199901/

Website www.socialistrevolution.org

Facebook fb.me/imtmadison