press release: Join MESBA for the first event held at Garver Feed Mill! Come and learn some of the hottest trends in workforce development from leaders at Carex Consulting Group and Organic Valley. Two speakers will present at the Workforce Meridian from 2-4pm.

Afterwards, MESBA will host a ribbon cutting for Ian’s Pizza and a happy hour networking event with tours of Garver Feed Mill at the Business After 4 from 4-6pm. The event is free and open to all area professionals.

The Workforce Meridian runs from 2-4pm followed by Business After 4 from 4-6pm.

Mark Schroeder, HR Strategist at Organic Valley

Rachel Neill, Founder at Carex Consulting Group

Rachel Neill, founder of Carex Consulting Group, and Mark Schroeder, HR Strategist at Organic Valley will both present. More details will be posted soon.

Registration is required for planning purposes but the event is free and open to all. Catering is provided by Ian’s Pizza-Garver Feed Mill.