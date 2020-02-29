Working Draft Anniversary Party

press release: WDBC is rounding into Year 2 with a big celebration, and everyone's invited!

Beer Releases: Imperial Pulp Culture :: double hazy IPA; To Those Who Wait :: Czech pilsner; Rich Uncle :: rye whiskey barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout w/ cacao nibs (1 pm Tapping); Liquid DeLite :: white scotch ale w/ cacao nibs, coconut & vanilla (1 pm Tapping); To Those Who Fish :: dry-hopped Czech pilsner collab with Sitka Salmon Shares

Live Music from the Jon Hoel Trio (4 - 7 pm)

Custom Crowler Label Creation (11 am - 1 pm)

Not-for-Profit feature: Mentoring Positives (1 pm - 3 pm)