Working Draft Relaunch Party

media release: Working Draft is launching a brand new look on December 16!

Consider this party our official relaunch, refresh, rebrand rager!

You can look forward to the BIG reveal of our new logo, TONS of new merch and glassware for sale, special release beers, food from Mexsal Mobile and tunes from DJ Dudley Noon!

When we turned five we knew it was time to reimagine what Working Draft can become! We aim to keep bringing you the highest quality beers, fun and friendly vibe, with a little extra style!

Schedule:

Upon opening at noon we're planning a formal reveal of our new logo/outside sign!

Fresh apparel, glassware, & more will be stocked and available for purchase!

We'll have 3 special beer releases on tap! Details on those will be announced soon!

From 12-7pm Mexsal Mobile will be serving their delicious tacos, burritos and tortas, quesadillas, & more! Check out the full menu here! https://www.mexsalmobile.com/menu-1

DJ Dudley Noon will be here providing the good vibes from 12-4pm!

https://www.facebook.com/events/336261222484108/